Allen Iverson shares his thoughts on the state of the 76ers, his legacy, and Kobe Bryant

CBS Sports Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Iverson touched on several pertinent topics in an interview with CBS Sports
Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Sixer Allen Iverson Reacts To News Of Kobe Bryant's Death [Video]Former Sixer Allen Iverson Reacts To News Of Kobe Bryant's Death

Iverson posted a statement on his Instagram page Monday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:27Published

23ABC Morning News at 6 a.m. | Top Stories for January 27, 2020 [Video]23ABC Morning News at 6 a.m. | Top Stories for January 27, 2020

Remembering a legend. 23ABC takes a look at the life and legacy of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California. And we&apos;ll take a look at the reaction from..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 08:23Published

z9basket

Z9BASKET RT @therealmikekb: I talked to Allen Iverson about the state of the #Sixers, his legacy, and Kobe Bryant https://t.co/xS3ZcmhEu8 13 hours ago

marvgee

Marvin Wesby RT @CBSSportsNBA: In an interview with @therealmikekb, Allen Iverson shares his thoughts on the state of the 76ers, his legacy, and Kobe Br… 13 hours ago

kjsopinionated

kjsopinionated Will ALWAYS be one of my favorite players...A.I..... https://t.co/KmR1niANRc 16 hours ago

jewplorable

SC Maranze Always liked AI. No one left it all on the court the way he did. Was interesting to see the #media go after him bc… https://t.co/NNarBwbANY 20 hours ago

NBAonSP

NBA on Scoreboard Page Allen Iverson shares his thoughts on the state of the 76ers, his legacy, and Kobe Bryant https://t.co/Ny3TYASbqJ https://t.co/x4WhRVGC4A 1 day ago

