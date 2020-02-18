Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Denny Hamlin wins Daytona 500 as Ryan Newman’s car flips, catches fire on last lap

Denny Hamlin wins Daytona 500 as Ryan Newman’s car flips, catches fire on last lap

FOX Sports Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Denny Hamlin wins Daytona 500 as Ryan Newman’s car flips, catches fire on last lapIn a green-white flag-checker overtime battle, Ryan Newman was sent into the wall as he tried to hold off Ryan Blaney, allowing Denny Hamlin to secure his second consecutive Daytona 500 victory. Newman's car flipped, slid across the finish line, and caught fire as a result of the crash. Hamlin was removed from his car by the safety team at the track and loaded into an ambulance before being taken to a hospital.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan - Published < > Embed
News video: Denny Hamlin Talks About Ryan Newman's Daytona 500 Crash

Denny Hamlin Talks About Ryan Newman's Daytona 500 Crash 01:10

 Denny Hamlin talks about the crash that happened at the Daytona 500.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Denny Hamlin Wins Third Daytona 500 [Video]Denny Hamlin Wins Third Daytona 500

Newman's No. 6 car flipped several times on the final lap and crossed the finish line engulfed in flames.

Credit: Sports Wire     Duration: 01:35Published

After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman 'Awake And Speaking' [Video]After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman "Awake And Speaking"

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is "awake and speaking" after suffering serious injuries in a horror crash during the Daytona 500. Newman, 42, was injured in a last-lap wreck in Monday's race at Daytona..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Daytona 500: Denny Hamlin apologizes for celebrating win after Ryan Newman's scary crash

Hamlin said he was unaware of the severity of the crash
CBS Sports Also reported by •ReutersDenver PostRIA Nov.CBC.catalkSPORT

Newman in 'serious but not life threatening' condition after Daytona 500 crash

Ryan Newman is in a "serious but not life threatening" condition in hospital after crashing on the last lap of the Daytona 500 in Florida.
BBC News Also reported by •CBS SportsESPNMediaitetalkSPORT

Tweets about this

LilBlondie45

Blondie❤Winning!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @monica_sassy: Denny Hamlin wins third Daytona 500 after string of crashes I hope Ryan Newman is ok🙏🏻💕🙏🏻 https://t.co/OTZdkhc1Pe 9 seconds ago

gspurs

George G. Morales JR RT @CBSNews: Ryan Newman hospitalized after terrifying crash on final lap of Daytona 500 https://t.co/vVWZpTJxoU https://t.co/fF9fuPgvln 16 seconds ago

Thompson22Mason

Mason Thompson RT @TheScorecrow: Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 yesterday. @Packerd_00 talks about the race and the fiery wreck that sent Ryan Newman to… 1 minute ago

gpteamwear

GPteamwear Denny Hamlin wins the Daytona 500 for second year in a row #nascar #racing #driver #cardrivers #carracing https://t.co/ZnEm2QApMw 1 minute ago

TalkinToU

TalkinToU RT @ABC7: Daytona 500 crash sends Ryan Newman to hospital, injuries not life-threatening; Denny Hamlin wins race https://t.co/WmhqRnUmFa 2 minutes ago

kiraaantics

kiraantics RT @CBSNews: SCARY WRECK: NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was hospitalized after this crash during the final lap of the Daytona 500. He is seriou… 3 minutes ago

joyce_macri

marilyn joyce macri Denny Hamlin wins 3rd Daytona 500; Ryan Newman hospitalized https://t.co/tKvgibML4M via @houstonchron 4 minutes ago

Concealcarrygrl

Julie.TrumpsGirl 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @usa_is_free: Denny Hamlin wins third Daytona 500; Ryan Newman hospitalized in fiery wreck at finish https://t.co/xuUUv29QlG Let keep N… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.