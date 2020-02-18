Denny Hamlin wins Daytona 500 as Ryan Newman’s car flips, catches fire on last lap
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () In a green-white flag-checker overtime battle, Ryan Newman was sent into the wall as he tried to hold off Ryan Blaney, allowing Denny Hamlin to secure his second consecutive Daytona 500 victory. Newman's car flipped, slid across the finish line, and caught fire as a result of the crash. Hamlin was removed from his car by the safety team at the track and loaded into an ambulance before being taken to a hospital.
Ryan Newman is in a "serious but not life threatening" condition in hospital after crashing on the last lap of the Daytona 500 in Florida. BBC News Also reported by •CBS Sports •ESPN •Mediaite •talkSPORT