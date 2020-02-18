Motorsport: Horror crash overshadows Daytona 500 finish

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

A terrifying crash has marred the finish of this year's Daytona 500 Nascar race.Running at the front of the field on the final lap, Ryan Newman's car appeared to be nudged from behind from rival Ryan Blaney Newman's car then... A terrifying crash has marred the finish of this year's Daytona 500 Nascar race.Running at the front of the field on the final lap, Ryan Newman's car appeared to be nudged from behind from rival Ryan Blaney Newman's car then... 👓 View full article

