Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ryan Newman crash update: Serious wreck on final lap of the Daytona 500 sends Newman to the hospital

Ryan Newman crash update: Serious wreck on final lap of the Daytona 500 sends Newman to the hospital

CBS Sports Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
There was a concerning accident involving Newman's No. 6 car at the finish in Daytona
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Texas Motor Speedway's Eddie Gossage On Ryan Newman Crash At Daytona 500

Texas Motor Speedway's Eddie Gossage On Ryan Newman Crash At Daytona 500 05:58

 The Vice President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway Eddie Gossage said, "That's breathtaking. It really is a scary, scary moment and you hope and pray that Ryan is OK."

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ryan Newman suffers serious, not life-threatening injuries from crash during Daytona 500 [Video]Ryan Newman suffers serious, not life-threatening injuries from crash during Daytona 500

Ryan Newman is okay. NASCAR officials said Newman had non life-threatening injuries following a horrific crash at the end of the Daytona 500 on Monday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Serious Wreck On Final Lap Of Daytona 500 Sends Star Ryan Newman To Hospital

A wild ending to Monday's 62nd running of the Daytona 500 featured a scary accident involving driver Ryan Newman near the finish line.
CBS 2

‘Racing is secondary’: NASCAR on FOX crew on Ryan Newman crash, update

‘Racing is secondary’: NASCAR on FOX crew on Ryan Newman crash, updateLarry McReynolds, Jamie McMurray, and Shannon Spake react to the crash that left Ryan Newman in serious condition after the Daytona 500.
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BillybobDeane

Snow- Roo RT @AmyMek: Ryan Newman update: Newman is in 'serious condition' BUT his injuries are not life threatening, according to a statement from… 12 seconds ago

petersthoughts

Peter McConeghy RT @BleacherReport: An update on the status of Ryan Newman after his crash at the Daytona 500 (via @NASCARONFOX) https://t.co/T9Yz4d2UsZ 2 minutes ago

TheChamp_92

🌟Irwin | C92 | 🏁 RT @Motorsport: UPDATE: @RyanJNewman is in 'serious' condition but with 'non-life-threatening' injuries after violent airborne crash while… 2 minutes ago

Sam_Anne88

Llamamama RT @FOX13News: UPDATE: NASCAR says Ryan Newman is in serious condition, but expected to survive. WHAT WE KNOW: https://t.co/6kviZSO2jS http… 2 minutes ago

RealCaryPrice

Daytripper RT @Breaking911: BREAKING UPDATE: Ryan Newman Expected To Survive Injuries After Horrific Crash at #Daytona500 NASCAR STATEMENT >> https:… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.