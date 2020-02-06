Global  

Sachin Tendulkar wins Laureus Sporting Moment award for 2011 World Cup win

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Sachin Tendulkar, playing in his sixth and last World Cup, finally succeeded in lifting the prestigious trophy when then India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit a six off Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Kulasekara to beat Sri Lanka in the final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
News video: Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades

Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades 01:31

 Sachin Tendulkar got his hands on a title at the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award. Sachin won the award for the best Sporting Moment from the last two decades. Sachin being lifted on his teammates’ shoulders at the WC 2011 won the award.

Sachin Tendulkar wins Laureus Sporting Moment, relive how the 2011 WC final went down!

*New Delhi:* Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar's famous lap around the Wankhede Stadium after the 2011 World Cup win, titled 'Carried On the Shoulders Of A...
Mid-Day

Virat Kohli urges fans to vote for Sachin Tendulkar in Laureus Sporting Moment

*Auckland: *Describing batting legend Sachin Tendulkar as a "friend, teammate, mentor and icon", India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday urged everyone to vote for...
Mid-Day


