Sachin Tendulkar wins Laureus Sporting Moment award for 2011 World Cup win

3 hours ago < > Embed Credit: HT Digital Content - Published Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades 01:31 Sachin Tendulkar got his hands on a title at the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award. Sachin won the award for the best Sporting Moment from the last two decades. Sachin being lifted on his teammates’ shoulders at the WC 2011 won the award.