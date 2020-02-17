Global  

Uninvited guest hounds players in a Turkish soccer match

SBS Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
A pitch invading dog earned praise for its ball skills from a live TV commentator after it held up play in a Turkish professional soccer match.
 Dog invades the pitch and catches the ball during a Turkish soccer match. Video credit: Bein Sports

