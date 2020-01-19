Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Steve Waugh: Australia will be favourites in India's tour of Down Under

Steve Waugh: Australia will be favourites in India's tour of Down Under

Mid-Day Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
*Berlin:* Waugh also said that the day-night Test will also be part of the series as India agreed to play the pink-ball match in Australia. The series will be part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC). "Australia will be favourites because we are playing in Australia and we know the pitch as well. Day-night Test is...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thunder from Down Under, Australian Bee Gees perform at fundraiser for Australia wildfires [Video]Thunder from Down Under, Australian Bee Gees perform at fundraiser for Australia wildfires

The Las Vegas community is coming together to support Australia. Local performers, including Thunder from Down Under and the Australian Bee Gees, put on a show at The Space on Tuesday night to raise..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:41Published

India beat Australia to win ODI series; Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni's record [Video]India beat Australia to win ODI series; Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni's record

India beat Australia to clinch the One-Day International series.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Women's WT20: Australia favourites but India no pushovers, says Mithali Raj

The seasoned Mithali Raj has declared Australia as favourites to win Friday's Women's T20 World Cup opener against India in what she expects to be a high-scoring...
Mid-Day

Sourav Ganguly: India will play day-night Test in Australia

*New Delhi:* India will play a day-night Test during their much-anticipated tour of Australia later this year, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Sunday. This...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesThe Age

Tweets about this

tjaudain

Tyrelle Audain RT @nibraz88cricket: Steve Waugh - Cricket will die prematurely if ‘Big 3’ model stays: Steve Waugh has opposed the ‘Big 3’ model of crick… 1 day ago

nibraz88cricket

Nibraz Ramzan Steve Waugh - Cricket will die prematurely if ‘Big 3’ model stays: Steve Waugh has opposed the ‘Big 3’ model of cr… https://t.co/ao1AoBfPya 1 day ago

inindia

In India Despite finest bowling, India will show to be of second-class in Australia: Steve Waugh https://t.co/9wxClszXLz 4 days ago

latestly

LatestLY Australia Will Have Edge Over India in Their Next Test Series: Steve Waugh https://t.co/tCF1V4JynB #Australia… https://t.co/pg646koYtU 4 days ago

MdAsiqulIslam6

Md Asiqul Islam🇧🇩 RT @cricketnext: Australia and South Africa will compete in three T20Is and as many ODIs beginning Friday at the Wanderers. https://t.co/m… 4 days ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Australia Will Have Edge over India in Next Test Series: Steve Waugh https://t.co/SoYCcRy463 https://t.co/4p5G74UPF7 4 days ago

scroll_in

scroll.in RT @thefield_in: #AUSvIND #DayNightTest Jasprit Bumrah also found special praise from legendary Australian captain Steve Waugh, who is de… 4 days ago

thefield_in

The Field #AUSvIND #DayNightTest Jasprit Bumrah also found special praise from legendary Australian captain Steve Waugh, wh… https://t.co/meVYMYOWa1 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.