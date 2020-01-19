Steve Waugh: Australia will be favourites in India's tour of Down Under

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

*Berlin:* Waugh also said that the day-night Test will also be part of the series as India agreed to play the pink-ball match in Australia. The series will be part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC). "Australia will be favourites because we are playing in Australia and we know the pitch as well. Day-night Test is... 👓 View full article

