Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > NASCAR says Ryan Newman in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries following Daytona 500 crash

NASCAR says Ryan Newman in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries following Daytona 500 crash

FOX Sports Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
NASCAR says Ryan Newman in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries following Daytona 500 crash
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Ryan Newman Hospitalized In Serious Condition Following Daytona 500 Crash

Ryan Newman Hospitalized In Serious Condition Following Daytona 500 Crash 00:37

 Ryan Newman is hospitalized in a "serious condition" following his final-lap accident at the Daytona 500. According to Autosport, doctors have confirmed that his injuries are not life-threatening. Newman, driving for Roush Fenway Racing was vying for the top spot when the crash occurred. In the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ryan Newman hospitalized in serious condition after terrifying crash at Daytona 500 [Video]Ryan Newman hospitalized in serious condition after terrifying crash at Daytona 500

Ryan Newman hospitalized in serious condition after terrifying crash at Daytona 500

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:14Published

Ryan Newman suffers serious, not life-threatening injuries from crash during Daytona 500 [Video]Ryan Newman suffers serious, not life-threatening injuries from crash during Daytona 500

Ryan Newman is okay. NASCAR officials said Newman had non life-threatening injuries following a horrific crash at the end of the Daytona 500 on Monday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman in Serious Condition After Brutal Daytona 500 Crash


TIME

NASCAR's Ryan Newman In "Serious Condition" After Terrifying Daytona 500 Crash

The NASCAR community has been rocked by a terrifying accident involving Ryan Newman. During the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday night, the 2008 champion's...
E! Online


Tweets about this

AshtonMabery

Ashton Mabery RT @GMA: “I didn’t even know who I hit … Nobody realizes how fast 200 MPH is or how light or how uncontrollable these cars are when they ge… 31 seconds ago

ProstyleCoach1

Jeff Ford RT @SInow: NASCAR says Ryan Newman continues to undergo treatment and evaluation. He is in serious condition, but doctors say his injuries… 3 minutes ago

speigner_wade

Wade Speigner RT @SportsCenter: Update: A statement from @roushfenway says Ryan Newman is in serious condition, but doctors say his injuries are not life… 4 minutes ago

gdlcolorado

Geoff Love NASCAR says Ryan Newman in serious condition after Daytona 500 crash - WITI FOX 6 Milwaukee https://t.co/wqCIBrrCdC via @GoogleNews 7 minutes ago

CornelyDiane

Diane Cornely NASCAR says Ryan Newman in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries https://t.co/AVym7PA5nI 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.