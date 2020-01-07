Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > NFL star JJ Watt ties the knot with US footballer Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas

NFL star JJ Watt ties the knot with US footballer Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas

Mid-Day Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
National Football League star JJ Watt married American footballer Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas recently.

Watt posted this picture on Instagram and captioned it: "Best day of my life. Without question."


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) onFeb 16, 2020 at 5:22am...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Be Better': Kealia Ohai's Fiancé J.J. Watt Slams Houston TV Station For Omitting Her Name In Headline [Video]'Be Better': Kealia Ohai's Fiancé J.J. Watt Slams Houston TV Station For Omitting Her Name In Headline

After a local news station omitted the name of soccer player Kealia Ohai, her fiancé took to Twitter with sharp advice to "be better." Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt gets married to soccer star Kealia Ohai in Bahamas wedding

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt tied the knot Saturday with professional soccer player Kealia Ohai in a ceremony in the Bahamas.
USATODAY.com

JJ Watt and Fiancee Kealia Ohai in Bahamas for Weekend Wedding

J.J. Watt is preparing to be a married man today!!! J.J. and fiancee Kealia Ohai are getting hitched Saturday at a fancy hotel in the Bahamas, and lots of family...
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MCBryant4

M Charles Bryant JJ Watt Ties the Knot! NFL Star Marries Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas — See Her Dress! https://t.co/hOpdhPBffK via @people 1 day ago

jasirgany

J'aime Sirgany Howick of Scantlandia JJ Watt Ties the Knot! NFL Star Marries Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas — See Her Dress! https://t.co/s89xh4nlMs 1 day ago

ChiqitaMJ

Mary Jane Sanchez JJ Watt Ties the Knot! NFL Star Marries Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas — See Her Dress! https://t.co/J3xLnZLGcI 1 day ago

Craneman51M

cmga RT @people: JJ Watt Ties the Knot! NFL Star Marries Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas — See Her Dress! https://t.co/cxmTho2RlX 1 day ago

Halloweenpirate

Halloween Costumes JJ Watt Ties the Knot! NFL Star Marries Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas — See Her Dress! https://t.co/vTl2aModjZ https://t.co/4FJn5lo8US 2 days ago

Rbergen21

Rachel Bergen J.J. Watt Ties the Knot 🤵 👰: Texans star marries fiancée Kealia Ohai in surprise Bahamas wedding 📸 (@JJWatt) https://t.co/tDc7tzhLlS 2 days ago

WashDCInsiders

WashingtonInsider 🇺🇸 JJ Watt Ties the Knot! NFL Star Marries Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas — See Her Dress! https://t.co/ZPPbZqxr6d https://t.co/LrYxuFUT9q 2 days ago

joystick6969

Duane G RT @NatalieAndJer04: JJ Watt Ties the Knot! NFL Star Marries Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas — See Her Dress! https://t.co/qt3ttHzExG 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.