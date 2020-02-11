Global  

Dwayne Wade: Hardest was to tell wife Gabrielle Union I had a child with ex Aja Metoyer

Mid-Day Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Former basketball player Dwyane Wade has revealed he found it very tough to tell his now-wife Gabrielle Union he had a child with another woman. In 2013, Wade took a break from his relationship with Gabrielle and had son, Xavier, with ex-partner Aja Metoyer.

Speaking in his upcoming documentary, D Wade: Life Unexpected, he...
