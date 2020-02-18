Global  

Joe Gibbs apologizes for team's Daytona celebration: 'We really didn't know' how serious Ryan Newman crash was

Joe Gibbs apologized for team celebrating Denny Hamlin's Daytona 500 victory, saying they were unaware of the seriousness of Ryan Newman's late crash.
 The Vice President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway Eddie Gossage said, "That's breathtaking. It really is a scary, scary moment and you hope and pray that Ryan is OK."

