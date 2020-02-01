Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Frank Lampard sends clear Chelsea FC message to Kepa Arrizabalaga

Frank Lampard sends clear Chelsea FC message to Kepa Arrizabalaga

The Sport Review Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Frank Lampard is hoping that being dropped will help Kepa Arrizabalaga to rediscover his best form for Chelsea FC. It has been a difficult start to the season for the Blues goalkeeper after he was dropped following a poor run of form in the Chelsea FC goal under Lampard. The Spanish shot-stopper has struggled to […]

The post Frank Lampard sends clear Chelsea FC message to Kepa Arrizabalaga appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lampard: I never pick players on price tag [Video]Lampard: I never pick players on price tag

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard stressed he does not think about how much his players cost when picking the team after £71m signing Kepa Arrizabalaga was left on the bench against Leicester.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:40Published

Frank Lampard: It was a pretty even game. [Video]Frank Lampard: It was a pretty even game.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was happy with a point after a 2-2 draw at Leicester in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Frank Lampard reveals how Kepa has reacted to Chelsea axing

Frank Lampard has hailed number one goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's reaction to being dropped at Chelsea. The post Frank Lampard reveals how Kepa has reacted...
Team Talk

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga holds talks with Frank Lampard after ‘wake-up call’

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga holds talks with Frank Lampard after ‘wake-up call’Chelsea have conceded 34 goals in the Prmeier League this season in 25 matches and Frank Lampard was forced to mix up his options between the sticks
Daily Star Also reported by •Football.londonSoccerNews.com

Tweets about this

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Frank Lampard sends clear Chelsea FC message to Kepa Arrizabalaga https://t.co/rSHXlTv81G https://t.co/PLMatTRc56 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.