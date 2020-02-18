Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Huff barred from Giants' WS reunion over tweets

Huff barred from Giants' WS reunion over tweets

ESPN Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The San Francisco Giants said on Monday that they won't invite Aubrey Huff to a reunion of the 2010 World Series-winning team later this summer because of "unacceptable" comments made by Huff on social media.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

birdowltweets

BirdOwl Huff barred from Giants' WS reunion over tweets https://t.co/KgcUqA75py via @ESPN https://t.co/VW0qe4jL3D 39 minutes ago

He3Man7

William “Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event @BernieSanders beats @realDonaldTrump in 2020… https://t.co/YbKi3HNZ3G 39 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Huff barred from Giants’ WS reunion over tweets https://t.co/8Rg26gbbNT 43 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Huff barred from Giants' WS reunion over tweets https://t.co/Yq3LPcs0h8 https://t.co/mYacoFrb1Y 58 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Huff barred from Giants' WS reunion over tweets https://t.co/dgqywn4wox https://t.co/1reiSILCai 58 minutes ago

TRANS_W0MAN

 @null Huff barred from Giants' WS reunion over tweets The San Francisco Giants said on https://t.co/SlVXSbUrvf 59 minutes ago

SedgeNew

NewSedgePoint Huff barred from Giants’ WS reunion over tweets https://t.co/7hxrMnKbEh https://t.co/VNbcQCESnT 59 minutes ago

smfvk

 @null Huff barred from Giants' WS reunion over tweets The San Francisco Giants said on https://t.co/mxfLMd1fJM 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.