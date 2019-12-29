Global  

CL: Fit-again Neymar returns for Paris St Germain vs Borussia Dortmund clash

Mid-Day Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
*Dortmund:* Neymar has been named in the Paris Saint-Germain squad for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg at Borussia Dortmund, despite missing the French club's last four games through injury. The world's most expensive player has been struggling with a rib problem, but was expected to be fit in time for the game at...
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Neymar set to play against Dortmund says PSG coach

Neymar set to play against Dortmund says PSG coach 00:55

 Neymar expected to play when Paris St Germain facet Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League last 16, first-leg match, says PSG coach Thomas Tuchel.

Recent related videos from verified sources

PSG with abundant talent even without Neymar - Dortmund's Favre [Video]PSG with abundant talent even without Neymar - Dortmund's Favre

Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre says Paris St Germain's talented players mean they are still a threat even without Neymar.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:30Published

Teenage star Haaland signs for Dortmund [Video]Teenage star Haaland signs for Dortmund

SHOWS: UNKNOWN LOCATION (RECENT) (BVB - MUST COURTESY BVB) (MUTE) 1. VARIOUS OF BVB PROMOTIONAL VIDEO ANNOUNCING THAT ERLING HAALAND IS JOINING BORUSSIA DORTMUND 2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ERLING

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain live stream: How to watch Champions League clash for free – kick-off time, TV Channel and talkSPORT coverage

European heavyweights Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain face off in the first round of the Champions League knockout-stages. PSG topped Group A ahead of...
talkSPORT Also reported by •DNASoccerNews.com

Sport24.co.za | Tuchel 'sure' that Neymar will be fit to face Dortmund

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel says he was "sure" that Neymar would recover from injury to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
News24 Also reported by •Mid-Day

flacojp27

Jota @DExpress_Sport neymar is 100% focused on his season with Paris, we are in February the CL returns, he is not injur… https://t.co/VJ4A4Fwjg6 1 week ago

