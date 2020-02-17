Global  

Sport24.co.za | Women's golf great Mickey Wright dies

News24 Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Thirteen-time major winner Mickey Wright, often described as the greatest woman golfer of all time, has died.
Mickey Wright: LPGA Tour great, winner of 13 majors, dies aged 85

American Mickey Wright, one of the greatest golfers of all time with 82 titles including 13 majors, dies aged 85.
BBC News

