Sport24.co.za | Women's golf great Mickey Wright dies

Thirteen-time major winner Mickey Wright, often described as the greatest woman golfer of all time, has died.



Recent related news from verified sources Mickey Wright: LPGA Tour great, winner of 13 majors, dies aged 85 American Mickey Wright, one of the greatest golfers of all time with 82 titles including 13 majors, dies aged 85.

BBC News 9 hours ago



