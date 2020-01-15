‘He leads by example’: Arsenal youngster raves about Aubameyang

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Eddie Nketiah has admitted that he feels privileged to learn from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal. The 20-year-old played 85 minutes of Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon after he was handed his first top-flight start of the season by Mikel Arteta. Aubameyang scored Arsenal’s opener in the victory […]



