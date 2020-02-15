Global  

Sport24.co.za | Gary Neville expects Manchester City to win appeal against 'hopeless' UEFA

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Gary Neville has backed Manchester City to win an appeal against a two-season ban from European competition imposed by a "hopeless" UEFA.
 Manchester City was banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons. According to CNN, the football team was also given a $32.5 million fine by European football’s governing body. The English Premier League team “committed serious breaches” of its Licensing and Financial Fair Play...

Carra, Nev on Man City's Euro ban [Video]Carra, Nev on Man City's Euro ban

Jamie Carragher thinks it would be a tainted victory if Manchester City win the Champions League but Gary Neville expects the club to overturn their ban.

Klopp shocked by 'sensational' City's Europe ban [Video]Klopp shocked by 'sensational' City's Europe ban

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp expresses his sympathy for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City following their exclusion from Europe over Financial Fair Play rules.

Gary Neville backs Manchester City to win appeal against ‘hopeless’ UEFA

Gary Neville believes Manchester City will win their appeal against UEFA’s decision to ban the club from the Champions League and labelled the governing body...
Belfast Telegraph

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Man City will beat European ban in the courts

Gary Neville thinks Man City will be able to overturn UEFA’s decision to ban them from European competitions. City were handed a two-year ban from European...
talkSPORT

