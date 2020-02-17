vishnu s Tokyo Marathon restricted to elite athletes over coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/cuEe2BFefD https://t.co/HbmE3D62fW 53 minutes ago Andrew Campling Tokyo Marathon Restricted to Elite Athletes Over #Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/lWiyrt8hlE 1 hour ago Organic_pekitas RT @Sportsgriduk: Tokyo Marathon restricted to elite athletes over coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/XlUYPUCLX6 https://t.co/KgIih3Egk7 2 hours ago SportsGridUK Tokyo Marathon restricted to elite athletes over coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/XlUYPUCLX6 https://t.co/KgIih3Egk7 2 hours ago Oh-No-Mr.Bill I'm not sure this is the best idea considering the deadly #coronavirus > Tokyo Marathon to be limited to elite athl… https://t.co/N0Fp3cP6vL 2 hours ago Premanandan RT @nytimes: The Tokyo Marathon, one of the world’s largest races, has been restricted to elite runners because of new cases of the coronav… 2 hours ago Sport Marketing Lab. RT @NYTSports: The Tokyo Marathon, one of the world’s largest races, has been restricted to elite runners because of new cases of the coron… 3 hours ago CNN Asia Pacific .@cnnsport: Tokyo Marathon restricted to elite athletes over coronavirus fears. @georgeramsay6 reports. https://t.co/mov9bSRaN4 3 hours ago