Munich air crash hero and Manchester United goalkeeping great Harry Gregg dies at 87

Mid-Day Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
*London:* Harry Gregg -- hailed as a hero for saving lives in the air crash which killed eight of Manchester United's "Busby Babes" in Munich -- has died at the age of 87. Gregg, who was United's goalkeeper, rescued a mother and her baby daughter, team-mates Bobby Charlton and Jackie Blanchflower and manager Matt Busby from the...
News video: Whiteside: Gregg took us under his wing

Whiteside: Gregg took us under his wing 02:22

 Norman Whiteside shares his memories of former Northern Ireland and Manchester United goalkeeper Harry Gregg, who sadly passed away at the age of 87.

Manchester United great Harry Gregg dies aged 87 [Video]Manchester United great Harry Gregg dies aged 87

Former Manchester United goalkeeper and hero of the Munich air disaster Harry Gregg has died at the age of 87.

'Gregg an inspiration on and off the pitch' [Video]'Gregg an inspiration on and off the pitch'

Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg will be remembered as an inspiration on and off the pitch after he died aged 87, says Sky Sports News reporter Paul Gilmour.

Sport24.co.za | Munich air crash hero and goalkeeping great Gregg dies

Harry Gregg - hailed as a hero for saving lives in the air crash which killed eight of Manchester United's "Busby Babes" in Munich - has died at the age of 87.
Stoke City join tributes as Munich air disaster hero and Manchester United and Northern Ireland great Harry Gregg dies aged 87

Stoke City join tributes as Munich air disaster hero and Manchester United and Northern Ireland great Harry Gregg dies aged 87Manchester United and Northern Ireland great Harry Gregg also played for Stoke City and managed Crewe
