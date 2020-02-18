Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Pep Guardiola to stay with Manchester City despite ban: reports

Pep Guardiola to stay with Manchester City despite ban: reports

Mid-Day Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
*London:* Pep Guardiola has told friends he is going to remain as manager of Manchester City even if the appeal against their two-year European football ban is rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), according to media reports on Monday. The 49-year-old Spaniard is said by The Times to have told both the City board...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Pep Guardiola: It's not over

Pep Guardiola: It's not over 00:52

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gives his first press conference since City were hit with a two-season European football ban by UEFA for breaching Financial Fair Play rules. He says the club will appeal the decision. Guardiola says that he "fully supports the club" and that they will appeal the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Zidane hurting after City loss [Video]Zidane hurting after City loss

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is disappointed after his side gave away the lead to lose at home to Manchester City

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:35Published

Guardiola delighted after memorable City win [Video]Guardiola delighted after memorable City win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks of his pleasure after his side come from behind to beat Real Madrid

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Even if it’s League Two, I will still be here’: Pep Guardiola on Manchester City ban


Indian Express Also reported by •WorldNewsLeicester MercuryFootball.london

This isn’t last chance for my City players to win Champions League – Guardiola

Pep Guardiola insists his Manchester City players will have plenty more opportunities to win the Champions League – despite the club’s impending ban.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •talkSPORT

Tweets about this

EnjoyJorginho

Arturo Bandini RT @City_Chief: 📰| Pep Guardiola says he could stay at Manchester City for three more years after the end of his contract in 2021. He is l… 2 days ago

sporttlad

Sporting Times We will have to see if the club is happy with me, he addsCity manager has never exceeded five years in charge at a… https://t.co/pPh547UtBS 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.