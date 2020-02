Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

*Madrid:* Real Madrid's winning streak ended when they conceded a late goal to draw 2-2 at home to Celta Vigo and finish the weekend with their lead over Barcelona down to one point. Real manager Zinedine Zidane was philosophical. "There's nothing to explain, it's just the way things are, it's football," he said. "I'm not worried... 👓 View full article