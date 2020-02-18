Global  

UP budget live: Rs 2k cr allotted for Jewar airport

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
UP finance minister Suresh Khanna presents Rs 5, 12,860 crore budget for 2020-21.​ With state elections just two years away, the budget is likely to lay the roadmap for the BJP-led government
UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails 'historic' state budget; here's what govt announced [Video]UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails 'historic' state budget; here's what govt announced

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday tabled its fourth budget in the State Assembly. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented budget.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:17Published

UP govt tables Rs 5,12,860 crore budget for FY 2020-21, allocates Rs 500 crore for airport in Ayodhya

The size of the Budget for FY 2020-21 is Rs 33,159 crore more than the last year's budget. This is the fourth budget of the Yogi government. Rs 500 crores have...
Zee News

