UP budget live: Rs 2k cr allotted for Jewar airport



Recent related videos from verified sources UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails 'historic' state budget; here's what govt announced The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday tabled its fourth budget in the State Assembly. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented budget. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:17Published 14 hours ago Tulsa Public Schools Board to Hold Special Meeting and Vote on Job Cuts Proposal Tulsa Public Schools is holding a special board meeting to go over the superintendent's recommendation to eliminate 174 jobs amid a budget deficit for next school year. 2 Works for You's Gitzel Puente.. Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 01:03Published 18 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources UP govt tables Rs 5,12,860 crore budget for FY 2020-21, allocates Rs 500 crore for airport in Ayodhya The size of the Budget for FY 2020-21 is Rs 33,159 crore more than the last year's budget. This is the fourth budget of the Yogi government. Rs 500 crores have...

Zee News 23 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this