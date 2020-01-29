Global  

Kishor launches 'Baat Bihar Ki', targets Nitish

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Poll strategist and former JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor on Tuesday launched the 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign and said he would work towards making Bihar one of the 10 best states in the country. Targeting Nitish Kumar, Kishor said the ideological positioning of the JD(U) was the main cause of conflict with the Bihar chief minister.
'Amit Shah recommended him': Nitish Kumar on Prashant Kishor jibes at BJP [Video]'Amit Shah recommended him': Nitish Kumar on Prashant Kishor jibes at BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar commented on his party's leader Prashant Kishor. Kumar was asked about Kishor's tweets against BJP leaders. Kumar said that BJP's Amit Shah had insisted on induction..

Amit Shah asked me to induct Prashant Kishor in JDU CM Nitish Kumar [Video]Amit Shah asked me to induct Prashant Kishor in JDU CM Nitish Kumar

Amit Shah asked me to induct Prashant Kishor in JDU CM Nitish Kumar

BREAKING NEWS: Prashant Kishor launches 'Baat Bihar Ki' programme, says I am nobody's agent

He also launched a "Baat Bihar Ki" programme to reach out to thousands of the state's younger voters.
Had ideological difference with Nitish, Gandhi followers can’t stand with Godse’s supporters: Prashant Kishor


