Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Michael Owen states his prediction for Atletico Madrid v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen states his prediction for Atletico Madrid v Liverpool FC

The Sport Review Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a valuable draw at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday night. The Reds will return to the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium for the first time since Liverpool FC lifted the Champions League trophy in the Spanish capital last term. Liverpool […]

The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Atletico Madrid v Liverpool FC appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Atletico’s Simeone and Liverpool’s Klopp heap praise as showdown looms

Atletico’s Simeone and Liverpool’s Klopp heap praise as showdown looms 01:26

 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone have praise for one another as they prepare for Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 first leg.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Diego Simeone 'not thinking of Anfield atmosphere' [Video]Diego Simeone 'not thinking of Anfield atmosphere'

Diego Simeone, manager of Atletico Madrid, was quizzed about the Anfield atmosphere as his side take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their Champions League tie.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:16Published

Atletico edge Liverpool with vintage defensive display [Video]Atletico edge Liverpool with vintage defensive display

Champions League holders Liverpool lose 1-0 away to Atletico Madrid in their last-16 first leg match.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Owen states his prediction for Norwich v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is confident Liverpool FC will secure their 25th win of the Premier League campaign at Norwich City on Saturday evening. The Reds are 22 points...
The Sport Review Also reported by •talkSPORTFootball.londonBelfast TelegraphDaily Star

Liverpool fans will be worried about this Champions League stat following first leg defeat at Atletico Madrid

Liverpool must overturn a 1-0 deficit for their Champions League last-16 second leg against Atletico Madrid after suffering a defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano....
talkSPORT Also reported by •Football.londonThe Sport Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheSportReview

The Sport Review Michael Owen states his prediction for Aston Villa v Tottenham https://t.co/HtrAJlYEKY 2 days ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle https://t.co/w7xEMFZmq8 3 days ago

nufcnews2019

Newcastle United News Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle https://t.co/6yP28tQG7N https://t.co/Nnnp1eJW8v 3 days ago

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle https://t.co/7Q0qjxJbAv https://t.co/sVvzRwO2r2 3 days ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United https://t.co/VtcyUhmW6Q 3 days ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United https://t.co/3ZrwBkkTaQ 3 days ago

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United https://t.co/x9tZMuQ6wH https://t.co/QO9GPAc6pX 3 days ago

AduCharlesKwad1

Adu Charles Kwadwo RT @mufcnews2019: Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United https://t.co/u2KOCZo6iD https://t.co/XEjxN43euB 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.