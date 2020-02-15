Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a valuable draw at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday night. The Reds will return to the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium for the first time since Liverpool FC lifted the Champions League trophy in the Spanish capital last term. Liverpool […]



The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Atletico Madrid v Liverpool FC appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

