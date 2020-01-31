Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Bruno Fernandes explains area Man Utd can improve after assist in Chelsea win

Bruno Fernandes explains area Man Utd can improve after assist in Chelsea win

Daily Star Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes explains area Man Utd can improve after assist in Chelsea winBruno Fernandes grabbed his first Manchester United assist as the Red Devils beat Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Solskjaer happy to have secured signing of Bruno Fernandes [Video]Solskjaer happy to have secured signing of Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is pleased to have finally secured the signature of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Bruno Fernandes: I want to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps [Video]Bruno Fernandes: I want to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says he hopes to follow in the footsteps of Portugual teammate Cristiano Ronaldo following his move to Old Trafford. Fernandes completed his move to the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Photo: Bruno Fernandes posts Man United fitness update ahead of Chelsea FC clash

Bruno Fernandes says he is “getting stronger” ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Monday night. The Portugal...
The Sport Review

Real Madrid legend Luis Figo explains why Bruno Fernandes will be ‘different’ for Man Utd

Real Madrid legend Luis Figo explains why Bruno Fernandes will be ‘different’ for Man UtdBruno Fernandes is set to make his second appearance for Manchester United tonight against Chelsea having impressed highly on debut against Wolves
Daily Star Also reported by •Football.london

Tweets about this

fbbsix

Super League Bruno Fernandes explains area Man Utd can improve after assist in Chelsea win https://t.co/yCQ5k9tbFJ 3 minutes ago

lizziegraham37

Lizzie Graham RT @ManUtdLatestCom: Bruno Fernandes explains area Man Utd can improve after assist in Chelsea win #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/w0B4FDWaEN 11 minutes ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Bruno Fernandes explains area Man Utd can improve after assist in Chelsea win https://t.co/6TEEwkfgA3 12 minutes ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Bruno Fernandes grabbed his first Manchester United assist as the Red Devils beat Chelsea in the Premier League on… https://t.co/hJKpXhbKJn 13 minutes ago

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights Bruno Fernandes explains area Man Utd can improve after assist in Chelsea win #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/23YclCUMXP 33 minutes ago

ManUtdLatestCom

Man Utd Latest Bruno Fernandes explains area Man Utd can improve after assist in Chelsea win #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/w0B4FDWaEN 36 minutes ago

Footy_Social_UK

Footy Social UK ⚽️ #FOOTBALL Bruno Fernandes explains area Man Utd can improve after assist in Chelsea win https://t.co/BoUSCqdFN4 https://t.co/PecX2UuU4i 45 minutes ago

DS_Chelsea

Daily Star Chelsea Bruno Fernandes explains area Man Utd can improve after assist in Chelsea win https://t.co/KHV58fMys3 #CFC 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.