Premier League: Manchester United stun Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge

Zee News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Manchester United moved to within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea with a smash and grab 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire.
News video: Lampard questions 'confusing' VAR after Chelsea lose 2-0 to Manchester United

Lampard questions 'confusing' VAR after Chelsea lose 2-0 to Manchester United 00:43

 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard rues "confusing" VAR after 2-0 loss to Manchester United. Lampard insisted Harry Maguire should have been sent off before he scored the second goal at Stamford Bridge. Maguire avoided punishment for kicking Michy Batshuayi in the groin area, before the United skipper...

Keane & Carra's MNF preview [Video]Keane & Carra's MNF preview

Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher look ahead to the huge Monday Night Football clash between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Manchester United [Video]Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Manchester United

Chelsea hope to remain fourth in the Premier League after facing Manchester United.

5 memorable matches between Chelsea and Manchester United

Chelsea will host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night, bidding to cement fourth place in the Premier League and further dent the Red Devils’...
Chelsea reportedly plotting shock move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson as Kepa Arrizabalaga replacement

Chelsea are reportedly considering a shock bid for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson. Blues No.1 Kepa Arrizabalaga has been underperforming this...
