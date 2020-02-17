Manchester United should sell Paul Pogba and not have to deal with Mino Raiola again, Roy Keane believes

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Roy Keane believes Paul Pogba will leave in the summer and Manchester United are right to let him go. In the last few days, tensions between United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola have increased and Keane thinks his former club don’t need the hassle and must ‘look at the bigger picture’. […] 👓 View full article

