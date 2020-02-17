Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Manchester United should sell Paul Pogba and not have to deal with Mino Raiola again, Roy Keane believes

Manchester United should sell Paul Pogba and not have to deal with Mino Raiola again, Roy Keane believes

talkSPORT Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Roy Keane believes Paul Pogba will leave in the summer and Manchester United are right to let him go. In the last few days, tensions between United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola have increased and Keane thinks his former club don’t need the hassle and must ‘look at the bigger picture’. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Keane and Carragher criticise Raiola

Keane and Carragher criticise Raiola 03:45

 Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher discuss the affect Paul Pogba and his agent are having on Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Keane and Carra's combined XI showdowm [Video]Keane and Carra's combined XI showdowm

Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher debated who would make the combined XI of Liverpool's current side and Manchester United's treble-winning team of '99.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 17:06Published

Ole responds to Pogba's agent's comments [Video]Ole responds to Pogba's agent's comments

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reflects on a positive night for Manchester United after their 2-0 win over Chelsea and also gives his thoughts on Mino Raiola comments, who is the agent of Paul Pogba.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Paul Pogba: Mino Raiola hits out at Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in furious Instagram post

Pogba agent tells United manager to 'inform himself better'
Independent Also reported by •Daily StartalkSPORTBBC SportWorldNews

Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher hammer Arsenal despite win over Newcastle United

Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher hammer Arsenal despite win over Newcastle UnitedSky Sports pundits Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher have been speaking about Arsenal after their 4-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday
Football.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Football #PremierLeague Manchester United should sell Paul Pogba and not have to deal with Mino Raiola again, Roy… https://t.co/9Z0WMhmeJM 21 minutes ago

StretfordPost

Stretford Post @MikeLUHGv3 We should sell a player who doesn’t want to stay with us we’re Manchester United, your the kind of guy… https://t.co/cwDvH6bHIw 2 hours ago

Dr_Yazzy

Doctor YazzY Manchester United should sell Pogba “since it’s obvious he wants to leave” and use the money to buy James Maddison… https://t.co/BJwK14eJZD 2 hours ago

jasonleese2

jason leese @MinoRaiola Well when paul pogba is under contract to play for manchester united and is paid very well to do so you… https://t.co/zOyRBPFwbz 5 hours ago

Martin_Watkins7

Martin Watkins @MinoRaiola He’s owned by Manchester United, he has a contract and therefore can’t play for another club unless the… https://t.co/olcWSRo2Uo 12 hours ago

OtotoHaron

Haron Ototo @MinoRaiola He is our property as Manchester United, we trained him, sold him, bought him and we pay him. We can se… https://t.co/7PVSl7s1Q4 12 hours ago

JonathanHoff4

OL San Diego It’s clear that Moussa Dembele could start on both Chelsea and Manchester United. JMA should sell him for 100 million euros #teamOL 12 hours ago

AZAlistair

Lying Dog-Faced Pony-Soldier @FourFourJordan Manchester United should sell him this summer while he’s still worth s few £. Yes, pretty goals and… https://t.co/dE6G39T6MI 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.