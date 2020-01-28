Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Chelsea FC set to sign 28-year-old Inter Milan midfielder – report

Chelsea FC set to sign 28-year-old Inter Milan midfielder – report

The Sport Review Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Chelsea FC are closing in on a deal to sign Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino, according to a report in England. The Daily Express, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Chelsea FC are on the brink of agreeing a deal to land the experienced 28-year-old South American midfielder. The same article states that Frank […]

The post Chelsea FC set to sign 28-year-old Inter Milan midfielder – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chelsea Cutler May Be An Acclaimed Artist But She's Still Figuring Life Out Like The Rest Of Us [Video]Chelsea Cutler May Be An Acclaimed Artist But She's Still Figuring Life Out Like The Rest Of Us

"How To Be Human" artist Chelsea Cutler opens up about being a 22-year-old in the music industry and navigating her career, a situation her friends in college are similarly dealing with.BUILD is a live..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:48Published

Premier League transfer round-up: Eriksen completes Inter Milan move [Video]Premier League transfer round-up: Eriksen completes Inter Milan move

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Christian Eriksen completes his switch from Tottenham to Inter Milan.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool cast eyes on €60m midfielder also wanted by Real Madrid

Liverpool sent scouts to watch an Inter Milan midfielder in their win over rivals AC Milan at the weekend, according to reports The post Liverpool cast eyes...
Team Talk

Chelsea transfer news: Blues ramp up summer transfer plans with Inter Milan’s Matias Vecino poised to join in £23million deal

Chelsea are reportedly poised to complete a £23million deal for Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino this summer. The Blues, who had their transfer ban lifted...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Chelsea FC set to sign 28-year-old Inter Milan midfielder - report https://t.co/SFGuombVn0 https://t.co/CdVKiuyl2T 1 minute ago

MrWaiharo

🇰🇪WAIHARO🇰🇪 @ChelseaFC We are delighted to announce Mitchy Batshuayi has extended his contract with #Chelsea until June 2024, w… https://t.co/KNRMKNx9J3 11 hours ago

Joeash78

Joe Ashdown This corresponding Monday last year I was in a bar in Florence watching United beat Chelsea 2-0 at the Bridge. This… https://t.co/itmS7cPQBx 11 hours ago

conorlooter

Conor McLaughlin A sign of how far Chelsea have fallen this year..Ole has beaten them 3 times..I'm sure Ole has never beaten anyone… https://t.co/e0fu1SbBlk 11 hours ago

ThriveRoy2

Roy Bennett Liverpool sign Minamino, Spurs Bergwijn, Chelsea Ziyech, Liverpool close to a pre-agreement for Cantwell. Congerton… https://t.co/SzaySHYIuW 13 hours ago

JamesJohnRees

James Rees Not looking forward to the game. I think it’s going to be tough to watch. RB playing at LB. 38 year old GK. 3 defen… https://t.co/qRpOugv9e8 13 hours ago

Mikeey97

Mike Chelsea's biggest chance tonight is a 32 year old Pedro. To think we didn't sign anyone in the winter transfer wind… https://t.co/GPjrveN8oe 13 hours ago

footynew247

Footy News edro Having underwhelmed in the January transfer window, Chelsea wasted little time in preparing themselves for nex… https://t.co/KonrY3WlV4 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.