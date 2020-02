Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NASCAR confirmed Ryan Newman is not in a life-threatening condition after a huge crash at the Daytona 500 event. Newman was leading the final lap of the famous race when his car flipped, spinning several times and scraping along the track upside down while on fire. The 42-year-old was quickly seen to on the track, […] 👓 View full article