Kim Clijsters 'feels good' despite losing first match in tennis comeback

Mid-Day Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
*Dubai:* Kim Clijsters says she is going to plough ahead with her tennis comeback despite losing her return match 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) to Garbine Muguruza in the opening round of the WTA event in Dubai. Four-time Grand Slam champion Clijsters, 36, had been out of the game for seven years before the clash with Muguruza, who reached the...
