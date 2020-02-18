Global  

IND vs NZ: Can't wait to get Virat Kohli out, announces fit-again Trent Boult

Mid-Day Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
*Wellington:* There are no half measures for fit-again New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult who is ready to challenge India captain Virat Kohli on his return to international cricket during the two-Test series starting here on Friday. Boult was out of action for the past six weeks due to a fracture on his right hand sustained...
News video: India Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat’s men on the backfoot; Jamieson shines on debut

India Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat’s men on the backfoot; Jamieson shines on debut 03:19

 Debutant Kyle Jamieson picked up three wickets on the 1st day of the 1st test match against India to give the hosts a clear advantage at the end of the day. India are reeling at 122 runs for the loss of 5 overs with Ajinkya Rahane & Rishabh Pant at the crease. Pacers Trent Boult and Tim Southee took...

Can't wait to get Virat Kohli out: Trent Boult

There are no half measures for fit-again New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult who is ready to challenge India captain Virat Kohli on his return to...
Can’t wait to get Virat Kohli out, announces fit-again Trent Boult

Boult was out of action for the past six weeks due to a fracture on his right hand sustained during the Boxing Day Test against Australia.
