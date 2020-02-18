IND vs NZ: Can't wait to get Virat Kohli out, announces fit-again Trent Boult

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

*Wellington:* There are no half measures for fit-again New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult who is ready to challenge India captain Virat Kohli on his return to international cricket during the two-Test series starting here on Friday. Boult was out of action for the past six weeks due to a fracture on his right hand sustained... 👓 View full article



