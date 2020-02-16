Global  

IPL 2020 to have just six afternoon games, no 2 matches on Saturdays

Mid-Day Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Indian Premier League's (IPL) latest edition will have just six afternoon games, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Tuesday. Night matches will commence at 8, while the afternoon games will be beginning at 4 PM. The 2020 edition will start on March 29 when Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings...
