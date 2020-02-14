Global  

Kambala jockey Nishant Shetty said to have ‘beaten’ Srinivasa Gowda’s ‘record’

Indian Express Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Cattle jockey breaks 30-year-record at racing event in southern India [Video]Cattle jockey breaks 30-year-record at racing event in southern India

A cattle jockey from south India has set a new record as the fastest runner in the history of the traditional sport of the coastal region. Srinivasa Gowda, 28, took just 13.62 seconds to cover the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published


100m in 9.51 seconds: Another Kambala runner Nishant Shetty breaks India's 'Usain Bolt' buffalo jockey's record

An Indian buffalo jockey Srinivasa Gowda created a buzz on social media after he completed 100m in 9.55 seconds - a feat that many compared him with Usain Bolt.
DNA

CaAmarKant

Amar Kant Choudhary RT @dharmvirjangra9: Nishant Shetty from Bajagoli Jogibettu is the new jockey who broke 28-year-old Gowda's record at the Venoor Kambala on… 16 minutes ago

dharmvirjangra9

DharmvirJangra Nishant Shetty from Bajagoli Jogibettu is the new jockey who broke 28-year-old Gowda's record at the Venoor Kambala… https://t.co/YkX9LJIwy3 23 minutes ago

AlienGSP

Youndumbroke Just days after Srinivas Gowda of Karnataka drew comparisons to #UsainBolt Nishant Shetty betters his 100m record… https://t.co/RrOZ5tBBOI 28 minutes ago

UrstrulyManish_

[email protected]!$H🕺 RT @NEWS9TWEETS: #BIGNEWS: Kambala jockey Nishant Shetty breaks #SrinivasaGowda's record by completing Kambala run of 143 meters in just 13… 52 minutes ago

om2kool

Omkar Kulkarni オムカルクルカルニ #ReleaseTheSnyderCut RT @dna: 100m in 9.51 seconds: Another #Kambala runner #NishantShetty breaks India’s ‘#UsainBolt’ buffalo jockey's record . . . #SrinivasaG… 1 hour ago

dna

DNA 100m in 9.51 seconds: Another #Kambala runner #NishantShetty breaks India’s ‘#UsainBolt’ buffalo jockey's record .… https://t.co/wDCXYe5lJM 2 hours ago

rj__babbu

₹onaK Jain RT @Shruthi_Thumbri: Here we go again !! 😻 Mr. #NishanthShetty ! https://t.co/7y0r6aZYZJ https://t.co/ywDoEsdrJB 2 hours ago

NameIsKalyan

Kalyan chakravarthy RT @DeccanHerald: Nishant Shetty from Bajagoli Jogibettu is the new jockey who broke 28-year-old Gowda's record at the Venoor #Kambala. h… 2 hours ago

