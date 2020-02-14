Global  

Tottenham to be without Heung-min Son's goals for a number of games with forward suffering injury in Aston Villa game

talkSPORT Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Tottenham will be without Heung-min Son for the foreseeable future due to injury. The forward suffered a fracture to his right arm in the win against Aston Villa where he scored two goals. A statement on the club’s website read: “Following surgery, our medical staff shall be reviewing management options for Son’s rehabilitation with the […]
News video: 'Son injury biggest of blows for Spurs'

'Son injury biggest of blows for Spurs' 00:32

 Heung-Min Son's injury absence due to a broken arm is the 'biggest of blows' for Tottenham and Jose Mourinho, says Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill.

