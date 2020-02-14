Tottenham to be without Heung-min Son’s goals for a number of games with forward suffering injury in Aston Villa game

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tottenham will be without Heung-min Son for the foreseeable future due to injury. The forward suffered a fracture to his right arm in the win against Aston Villa where he scored two goals. A statement on the club’s website read: “Following surgery, our medical staff shall be reviewing management options for Son’s rehabilitation with the […] 👓 View full article

