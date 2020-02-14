Tottenham to be without Heung-min Son’s goals for a number of games with forward suffering injury in Aston Villa game
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Tottenham will be without Heung-min Son for the foreseeable future due to injury. The forward suffered a fracture to his right arm in the win against Aston Villa where he scored two goals. A statement on the club’s website read: “Following surgery, our medical staff shall be reviewing management options for Son’s rehabilitation with the […]
Aston Villa 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur reaction – Spurs came away from Villa Park with all three points after a late winner, but it was the Villa captain who proved... Walsall Advertiser Also reported by •Football.london •Seattle Times
