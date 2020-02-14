Global  

Son Heung-min ruled out for several weeks after requiring surgery on fractured arm

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a major injury setback after confirming that Son Heung-min will undergo surgery on his broken arm and miss "a number of weeks", with striker Harry Kane already out for the rest of the season.
Tottenham faces several weeks without Son after arm surgery

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham faces the prospect of being without Son Heung-min for several weeks after the forward broke his right arm on Sunday in the win over...
Seattle Times

Son setback for Spurs with surgery set to rule him out for weeks

Tottenham face the prospect of being without Son Heung-min for several weeks after the forward fractured his right arm in Sunday’s win over Aston Villa, the...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Independent

