Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

On Monday night, Manchester United recorded what could be a vital 2-0 victory at fourth-place Chelsea. The victory has blown the race for the Premier League’s four Champions League spots wide open. There is now just five points between fourth-place Chelsea and ninth-place Everton, in what could be the most interesting fight for European places […]



The post Race for the Premier League Champions League spots blown open appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

