Dai Young: Wasps director of rugby leaves Premiership club after nine years

Wasps confirm the departure of Dai Young after nine years as director of rugby at the Premiership club.



Recent related news from verified sources Wasps confirm Dai Young is leaving role as director of rugby Dai Young is leaving his post as directory of rugby at Wasps, the Gallagher Premiership club have confirmed.

Dai Young relieved of Wasps first team duties in shock announcement The announcement comes amid a difficult season for Wasps and Young, whose future now appears uncertain

