Borussia Dortmund vs PSG, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

DNA Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Borussia Dortmund welcome Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Germany for the first leg of their last-16 clash in the Champions League.
News video: PSG with abundant talent even without Neymar - Dortmund's Favre

PSG with abundant talent even without Neymar - Dortmund's Favre 01:30

 Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre says Paris St Germain's talented players mean they are still a threat even without Neymar.

UCL Round of 16: what to expect from this week's matches [Video]UCL Round of 16: what to expect from this week's matches

The Champions League Round of 16 is back and it kicks off today! Here's what you need to know about this week's matches.

Neymar set to play against Dortmund says PSG coach [Video]Neymar set to play against Dortmund says PSG coach

Neymar expected to play when Paris St Germain facet Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League last 16, first-leg match, says PSG coach Thomas Tuchel.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Title holders Liverpool will travel to Atletico Madrid for their first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.
DNA

Powered by wunderkind Haaland, Dortmund threaten to crush PSG’s Champions League dreams

PSG face a big challenge in their latest campaign to make it in the Champions League, as they take on Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 on Tuesday evening. Given...
France 24

iamJEHOVA

EL MENCHO RT @OptaJoe: 4 - Borussia Dortmund have lost four of their last six Champions League home games in the knockout phase (W2), including each… 23 seconds ago

JarjourAntoine

antoine jarjour RT @footballontap: Who wins in the Champions League round of 16 between Borussia Dortmund and PSG? 🤔 #UCL 39 seconds ago

adesinamarcus

Shittabey Adesina RT @goal: Borussia Dortmund 🇩🇪 PSG 🇫🇷 Real Madrid 🇪🇸 Manchester City 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Atalanta 🇮🇹 Valencia 🇪🇸 Atletico Madrid 🇪🇸 Liverpool 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 C… 2 minutes ago

RacingPostSport

Racing Post Sport ⚽️ @ChampionsLeague ⚽️ Teamsheets are in at Signal Iduna Park Check out @liam_flin's #BVBPSG betting preview an… https://t.co/QOS4LD2Bgh 2 minutes ago

BirdiWorld

👑 Birdyᶜᶜ RT @FutureUsmnt: Gio Reyna makes the bench for Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League Round of 16 matchup against PSG. A debut tonight… 2 minutes ago

nargis80229922

nargis Wah PSG LIVE STREAM Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain: How to watch on TV in UK & U.S., live stream, kick-of… https://t.co/qH8EPOEcXw 3 minutes ago

AdeqAnba

A N B A RT @FootballFactly: Borussia Dortmund’s last 22 goals in the Champions League have all come from open play, the longest current run among t… 3 minutes ago

1STOPSP0RT

1STOPSP0RT CL LIVE: Goals expected as two of Europe’s deadliest strike-forces collide https://t.co/UkHNWp5V63 3 minutes ago

