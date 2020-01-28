Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Eric Bailly's private chat with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before Man Utd comeback

Eric Bailly's private chat with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before Man Utd comeback

Daily Star Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Eric Bailly's private chat with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before Man Utd comebackEric Bailly made his first Premier League appearance of the season as the defender impressed for Manchester United during the win over Chelsea
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Solskjaer drawing on PSG comeback to upset City [Video]Solskjaer drawing on PSG comeback to upset City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Man United has hope in upsetting City having won similarly at PSG last season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides Man United update on Scott McTominay

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Scott McTominay is making good progress in his recovery from injury for Manchester United. The 23-year-old has not...
The Sport Review

Man United fans ecstatic as Eric Bailly returns and Odion Ighalo in squad at Chelsea

Man United fans ecstatic as Eric Bailly returns and Odion Ighalo in squad at ChelseaManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named his side for the clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge - and fans are excited at the return of Eric...
Football.london


Tweets about this

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Eric Bailly's private chat with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before Man Utd comeback https://t.co/gViTUkynho https://t.co/FTrGLfdiaE 14 minutes ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Eric Bailly made his first Premier League appearance of the season as the defender impressed for Manchester United… https://t.co/b9gCF2h1Cr 33 minutes ago

fbbsix

Super League Eric Bailly's private chat with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before Man Utd comeback https://t.co/6xm3fHeoI4 44 minutes ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Eric Bailly's private chat with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before Man Utd comeback https://t.co/uvS8MKIFFY 48 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Eric Bailly's private chat with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before Man Utd comeback: https://t.co/uVeKh5DefR 51 minutes ago

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights Eric Bailly's private chat with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before Man Utd comeback #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/0h9D828fsW 1 hour ago

ManUtdLatestCom

Man Utd Latest Eric Bailly's private chat with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before Man Utd comeback #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/vqjzpCwVsZ 1 hour ago

UnitedNewsApp

United News App Daily Star: Eric Bailly's private chat with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before Man Utd comeback https://t.co/j8zAK0HrNT… https://t.co/SvhpBC6IZ0 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.