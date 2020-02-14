Another Kambala racer breaks Gowda's record

Global  

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Another Kambala racer has created a record in 100 metres during a traditional buffalo race in Karnataka covering the distance in 9.51 seconds, improving on the timing of Srinivas Gowda who stirred up a social media frenzy with his recent running exploits.
