Simon Jordan calls out Mino Raiola LIVE ON AIR for ‘creating a culture of division’ at Manchester United – agent blames Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Simon Jordan went head-to-head with Mino Raiola LIVE on talkSPORT and accused the agent of ‘creating a culture of division’ between Manchester United and his client, Paul Pogba. Raiola joined Tuesday’s White and Sawyer show for an explosive interview on Tuesday morning, in the wake of his ongoing feud with the Red Devils. As well […]
Mino Raiola has insisted Paul Pogba remains focused on returning to action for Manchester United but refused to back down in his war of words with Red Devils... Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •News24 •talkSPORT •The Sport Review
