Tuesday, 18 February 2020

If Indian politics is known for its animated discourse and interesting personas, Amar Singh surely qualifies to be one worth a mention -- the man accused of 'wheeling dealing', who could hit out at the likes of Digvijaya Singh by addressing him as "big brother" and be a reason for father-son split in the Samajwadi Party's first family.