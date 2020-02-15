Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sport24.co.za | Banned City may still have to pay huge European bonuses - report

Sport24.co.za | Banned City may still have to pay huge European bonuses - report

News24 Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Manchester City could still face huge player bonus bills if they lose an appeal at the CAS against a two-year European ban by UEFA.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Arsene Wenger has no sympathy for Man City

Arsene Wenger has no sympathy for Man City 00:51

 Arsene Wenger has no sympathy for Manchester City after the club were banned from European competition for two seasons for breaching financial fair play rules. The former Arsenal boss, who is credited with coining the phrase "financial doping", insists City's punishment - which also includes a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Man City fans react to European ban [Video]Man City fans react to European ban

Manchester City supporters give their reaction to the club being banned from European club competition for the next two seasons.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:24Published

Manchester City banned from European competition for the next two seasons by UEFA [Video]Manchester City banned from European competition for the next two seasons by UEFA

English Premier League soccer champion manchester City will appeal against its two-year ban from European Competition, for breaches in financial fair play rules and take its case to the court of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man City European ban: Court of Arbitration for Sport confirm registration of Premier League club’s appeal against UEFA sanctions

Manchester City’s quest to have their European ban and £24.9million fine overturned has officially begun with the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirming...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC News

Liam Gallagher identifies UEFA ‘p*** flap brigade’ after Man City are banned from Europe

Liam Gallagher identifies UEFA ‘p*** flap brigade’ after Man City are banned from EuropeFormer Oasis star Liam Gallagher is a huge Man City fan and has hit out after UEFA handed City a two-season European competition ban
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.