Fight breaks out at end of Jackson State-Prairie View A&M game

Bobby Cusato RT @barstoolbets: Jackson State picks up a tech at the end of the game which leads to two made free throws allowing Praire View to cover (-… 2 hours ago Avalanche ❄️⛄️☁️ RT @DcRisingforsure: Best college basketball fight ever. 😳 https://t.co/RrmfDutNsh 4 hours ago Nate Berry RT @betthehoops: Jackson State picks up a tech at the end of the game which leads to two made free throws allowing Praire View to cover (-7… 8 hours ago DC4Life Best college basketball fight ever. 😳 https://t.co/RrmfDutNsh 9 hours ago Keelee23 Massive fight breaks out between Prairie View A&M and Jackson State https://t.co/wDZi2b683U 10 hours ago The Triangle Tribune Massive fight breaks out between Prairie View A&M and Jackson State https://t.co/SXmvy2mrtW 10 hours ago Michael. Massive fight breaks out between Prairie View A&M and Jackson State https://t.co/mhBQ0FwTMh 10 hours ago Ryan Mueller @dandakich if you get a chance watch the hand shake line of the Jackson State vs Prarie View game. Fight breaks out… https://t.co/zfpaiISZd1 10 hours ago