Barcelona to sign Martin Braithwaite

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Barcelona are putting the finishing touches on a deal to sign Martin Braithwaite from Leganes, according to Sport. There were apparently two names in the final round of the elimination process – Braithwaite and Angel Rodriguez of Getafe. The two forwards divided opinion inside the club, mostly based on the costs of each potential transfer, […]

