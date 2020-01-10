Global  

Five ways Tottenham could look without Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane, including roles for Troy Parrott, Ryan Sessegnon and Dele Alli

talkSPORT Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Tottenham’s striking woes have got even worse with the news Heung-Min Son could be out for the rest of the season with an arm injury. Spurs are already without main forward Harry Kane due to a hamstring issue and now they will miss his replacement, who has fractured his right limb. This leaves manager Jose […]
