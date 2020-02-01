Canucks' Quinn Hughes continues to smash through rookie wall Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

If Vancouver Canucks rookie defenceman Quinn Hughes is feeling the wear and tear of a long NHL season, he isn’t showing it. He leads all rookies with 45 points and 37 assists, and over the last 10 games he’s collected three goals and eight assists. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Quinn Hughes' overtime winner Quinn Hughes rips a wrist shot from the high slot by Thomas Greiss to win the game for the Canucks in overtime Credit: NHL Duration: 00:24Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this