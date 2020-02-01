Global  

Canucks' Quinn Hughes continues to smash through rookie wall

CBC.ca Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
If Vancouver Canucks rookie defenceman Quinn Hughes is feeling the wear and tear of a long NHL season, he isn’t showing it. He leads all rookies with 45 points and 37 assists, and over the last 10 games he’s collected three goals and eight assists.
