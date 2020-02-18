Rabiot set to stay at Juventus Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

According to a recent report from Calciomercato, Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has made the decision to stay with the club. Despite only being in Italy for two minutes, there has been a constant stream of reports suggesting that Rabiot could be making his way out of Turin once the end of the season rolls around. […]



The post Rabiot set to stay at Juventus appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

