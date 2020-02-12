Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans resigns amid investigation into alleged use of racial slur

FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans resigns amid investigation into alleged use of racial slur

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans resigned in the midst of a Major League Soccer investigation into Jans' alleged use of a racial slur.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

High School Basketball Coach Finds Racial Slur Scrawled on Car After Game [Video]High School Basketball Coach Finds Racial Slur Scrawled on Car After Game

The Placer County Sheriff`s Office says car vandalism discovered after a high school basketball game is being investigated as a hate crime.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 02:13Published

Professor in Hot Water for Using Racial Slur During Class While Making Comparison to 'OK, Boomer' [Video]Professor in Hot Water for Using Racial Slur During Class While Making Comparison to 'OK, Boomer'

An investigation is underway after a University of Oklahoma journalism professor allegedly used a racial slur during class.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 02:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

FC Cincinnati head coach Ron Jans resigns amid allegations he used racial slur as MLS conduct investigation

Ron Jans has resigned as FC Cincinnati head coach amid claims he used a racial slur. The Dutchman is alleged to have used the n-word while singing along to a...
talkSPORT

Cincinnati coach Jan resigns amid investigation over remarks

CINCINNATI (AP) — FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans resigned amid an investigation by Major League Soccer of his use of a racial slur in the locker room. Jans...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

917wvxu

91.7 WVXU "As @MLS's investigation unfolded and some themes emerged, (Ron) Jans offered his resignation and we agreed that it… https://t.co/dCR8ba5FFh 4 minutes ago

DerryckGreen

Derryck Green MLS coach Ron Jans resigns amid investigation into racial slur https://t.co/ZJg2jP4ZB5 Ridiculous. Over 70% of rap… https://t.co/tuEGqvDzni 8 minutes ago

GlobalEd718

Ed Molina RT @SoccerInsider: FC Cincinnati head coach Ron Jans resigns. “As Major League Soccer’s investigation unfolded and some themes emerged, R… 11 minutes ago

NaijaAgencyNews

Naija News Agency FC Cincinnati head coach Jans resigns amid investigation into alleged racial slur https://t.co/ic642qwkgU 14 minutes ago

JeffBull5

🌲🌲&🍊 I won't point out the key words in #FCCincy's official announcement, because several people already have... ...but… https://t.co/Jn88tR2C9k 18 minutes ago

harv056

harv056 RT @GrantWahl: New FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans resigns on the eve of the season in the wake of allegations of racist incidents. Investigat… 18 minutes ago

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights FC Cincinnati head coach Jans resigns amid investigation into alleged racial slur #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/UXEWric04R 23 minutes ago

RiqueCzar

Automation RT @JeffreyCarlisle: Here's a link to the Jans story. Jans had been accused of using the N-word in front of players. https://t.co/XQO7Hp5Qwt 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.