Sunil wins gold in Asian Wrestling Championships

Sunil Kumar on Tuesday overpowered Azat Salidinov of Kyrgyzstan 5-0 in the 87kg summit bout to win India's first Greco-Roman gold medal in Asian Wrestling Championships in 27 years. In 2019 also, Kumar had made it to the final and ended with a silver medal.


